Padres' Robbie Ray: Struggles in Padres debut

Ray (10-7) allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two over five innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros. He also tossed two wild pitches.

Ray's first start with San Diego didn't go according to plan. The veteran left-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning but surrendered a solo homer to Cam Smith in the second, allowed two more runs in the third and another run in the fourth. Ray threw just 51 of 92 pitches for strikes and issued at least five walks just for the third time in 2026 while recording only two strikeouts -- his second-lowest output of the season. The loss snapped a run of 12 straight starts in which Ray was undefeated, going 7-0 with a 2.12 ERA in that stretch, and as a result, his ERA rose to 3.24. Ray's next start is scheduled at home against the Brewers.