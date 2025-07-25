The Padres recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

With Marinaccio joining the big club, Kyle Hart has been optioned to Triple-A. Marinaccio was briefly with the Padres earlier this month but didn't appear in a game. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024. Marinaccio owns a 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB across 37.1 innings of work with El Paso this season.