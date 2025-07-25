Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
With Marinaccio joining the big club, Kyle Hart has been optioned to Triple-A. Marinaccio was briefly with the Padres earlier this month but didn't appear in a game. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2024. Marinaccio owns a 5.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB across 37.1 innings of work with El Paso this season.
More News
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Sent back to El Paso•
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Up as 27th man for doubleheader•
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Beginning season in minors•
-
Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Traded to San Diego•
-
White Sox's Ron Marinaccio: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Ron Marinaccio: Claimed by South Siders•