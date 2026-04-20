Marinaccio allowed two walks and registered one strikeout in an inning of work Sunday in the 2-1 win against the Angels.

Marinaccio has been used as a longer bridge pitcher so far this season for a good Padres bullpen, as he has pitched more than one inning in five out of his eight appearances to start the year. The right-hander has filled this role nicely so far this season, as in 12.1 innings, he has 11 strikeouts and a 3.65 ERA. San Diego's loaded bullpen likely won't allow the 30-year-old to climb further into high-leverage situations, but he continues to be serviceable in his respectable role.