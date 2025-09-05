The Padres recalled Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

With Nestor Cortes (biceps) moving to the injured list, Marinaccio will join the big-league bullpen to provide San Diego with some extra bullpen depth until the team needs a fifth starter. The 30-year-old has tossed 4.2 shutout innings with the Padres this year, though he owns a 5.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 46.1 frames in the minors. He'll likely be restricted to middle-relief appearances with the Friars.