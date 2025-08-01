Padres' Ron Marinaccio: Sent to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Padres optioned Marinaccio to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
The Padres had to clear room on their active roster following their shopping spree ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, and Marinaccio will end up as one of the casualties. The 30-year-old righty threw 2.2 shutout innings while striking out four batters during his brief stint in the majors, and he could still be an option to return to San Diego if/when the Padres need a fresh bullpen arm down the stretch.
