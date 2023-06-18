Manager Bob Melvin said that he's "fairly confident" Lugo (calf) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and return to the rotation during the Padres' four-game series in San Francisco that begins Monday, 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Lugo has been on the shelf since May 18 with a left calf strain, but he looks poised to return from the IL without heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand. The right-hander faced hitters in a simulated game Thursday without issue, and Melvin indicated that if Lugo makes it out of a bullpen session Sunday without incident, he'll likely fill the void in the rotation that opened with Ryan Weathers' recent demotion to Triple-A El Paso. Lugo tentatively lines up to start the second game of the series Tuesday, though he could handle a lighter workload than usual in what would be his first game action in over a month.