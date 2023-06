The Padres reinstated Lugo (calf) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Tuesday against the Giants.

Lugo didn't go on a rehab assignment for his calf injury, meaning Tuesday's start will be the first time he's pitched in over a month. The 33-year-old righty figures to be on a pitch count, although it's unclear what his limit will be. Nabil Crismatt was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.