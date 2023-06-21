Lugo didn't factor in the decision Tuesday in San Francisco after he gave up one run on three hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out five.

Lugo was limited to 66 pitches in his first start back from the injured list Tuesday, but he was effective and in line for the victory until the bullpen fell apart in the late innings. The right-hander has a 3.86 ERA through nine outings this year and should further build up his workload next time out, which tentatively projects to come Sunday versus Washington.