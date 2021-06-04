Grisham (heel) is not back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets despite being eligible to return from the injured list.

Grisham has been working out for the past several days and appeared set to return from the injured list when first eligible, but he evidently needs at least one more day before he's ready to go. It's still possible he gets activated prior to the start of the game, but he'll be on the bench if that happens. Jurickson Profar will make another start in center field Friday.