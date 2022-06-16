Grisham went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run in Wednesday's 19-5 win over the Cubs.

After leading off and going 2-for-6 with a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win, Grisham returned to his usual spot in the bottom third of the order Wednesday with Jurickson Profar returning from a one-game respite. Grisham continued to produce at the bottom of the lineup and is now sitting on a .264 average in June, but it's unlikely to result in him displacing the even-hotter-hitting Profar atop the order. Per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Grisham will hit eighth and cover center field in Thursday's series finale in Chicago.