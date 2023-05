Grisham went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two steals in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.

Grisham is now 3-for-6 on stolen base attempts this year after swiping seven bags last season. Tuesday's two-hit game was just his second multi-hit performance since May 5 -- he's now 8-for-62 in that span. Overall, Grisham is slashing just .196/.322/.363 with five homers, 20 runs scored and 14 RBI through 200 plate appearances.