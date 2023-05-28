Darvish (3-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Darvish allowed five consecutive hits without recording an out in the third inning, eventually surrendering six runs in the frame. It's been an up-and-down year for Darvish -- he's ERA is up to 5.74 through five starts in May after posting a 3.60 mark in April. Overall, the 36-year-old Darvish sports a 4.61 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 59:17 K:BB through 10 starts (56.2 innings) this season. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Cubs.