Darvish (3-3) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Darvish gave up four runs over four innings against the Dodgers in his previous start, but he rebounded with an excellent outing for his third quality start of the year. The lone run he gave up came on an Alex Freeland solo home run in the third inning. Darvish hasn't lost in five starts, allowing nine runs (including five homers) over 27 innings in that span. Overall, he still has a 5.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB through 43.2 innings over nine starts, but he's trending in the right direction. Darvish's next start is projected to be at Seattle.