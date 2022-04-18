Darvish (1-1) notched the win during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Making his first appearance following a blow up against San Francisco on Tuesday, Darvish limited a potent Atlanta offense to four baserunners through nearly seven innings. Manager Bob Melvin opted to keep the righty in the game despite serving up a Marcel Ozuna home run to lead off the seventh inning, but he was later pulled after surrendering a two-out double. The 35-year-old has now submitted two excellent starts through three turns and is set to face the Dodgers on Saturday for his next start.