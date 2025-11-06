The Tigers declined Sewald's $10 million mutual option for 2026 on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sewald exercised his part of the option, but the Tigers declined their side and will pay the reliever a $1 million buyout instead. The 35-year-old Sewald was limited to only 19.2 regular-season innings in 2025 due to a shoulder issue, posting a 4.58 ERA and 20:6 K:BB between the Guardians and Tigers. He finished the season healthy, but Sewald didn't pitch during the wild-card series versus the Guardians and was not included on the Tigers' ALDS roster.