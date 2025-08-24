Nola (2-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Nationals, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander shut down the Washington offense for four frames before beginning to fade, and he served up solo shots to CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia in the sixth inning. Nola still left the mound after 97 pitches (64 strikes) with his first win, and first quality start, since May 3, having missed three months over the summer with ankle and rib injuries. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against Atlanta.