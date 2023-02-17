Nola and the Phillies have begun negotiations on a potential long-term contract extension, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nola is locked in at a $16 million salary for 2023, but he's currently scheduled to reach free agency once this year's postseason concludes. Gelb writes that there "appears to be momentum for an agreement sometime this spring" and notes that Nola reiterated on Friday that his desire is to remain with Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. The 29-year-old right-hander registered a stellar 3.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 235:29 K:BB across 205 regular-season innings (32 starts) last year for the NL champs.