Nola won't pitch again during the regular season and is expected to start Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Round next Wednesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia's playoff seed is stable for the No. 1 wild-card spot, so it's not a surprise Nola's turn through the rotation will be skipped this weekend. The right-hander ended up making his final start of the regular season Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, and he allowed just one run and struck out eight in 6.2 frames. Nola closes out the campaign with a 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 202:45 K:BB across 193.2 innings.