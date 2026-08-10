Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready to start Thursday

Nola (knee) is listed as the Phillies' probable pitcher Thursday against the Twins in the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Nola sustained a right knee contusion after he was struck by a 104.8-mph comebacker during the sixth inning of his previous start Saturday versus the Blue Jays, but the injury is viewed as a mild concern that won't keep him from making his next turn through the rotation. Though he's continued to strike out more than a batter per inning in his age-33 season, Nola has done more harm than good for fantasy managers. He's notched just three wins in 24 starts and has served up a MLB-high 29 home runs, which has played a large part in inflating both his ERA (5.47) and WHIP (1.45).