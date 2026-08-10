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Phillies' Aaron Nola: Ready to start Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nola (knee) is listed as the Phillies' probable pitcher Thursday against the Twins in the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Nola sustained a right knee contusion after he was struck by a 104.8-mph comebacker during the sixth inning of his previous start Saturday versus the Blue Jays, but the injury is viewed as a mild concern that won't keep him from making his next turn through the rotation. Though he's continued to strike out more than a batter per inning in his age-33 season, Nola has done more harm than good for fantasy managers. He's notched just three wins in 24 starts and has served up a MLB-high 29 home runs, which has played a large part in inflating both his ERA (5.47) and WHIP (1.45).

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