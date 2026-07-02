Phillies' Alan Rangel: Delivers four scoreless frames

Rangel did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates, allowing three hits and four walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Rangel had trouble with his command Thursday, throwing only 54 of his 90 pitches for strikes, though he was able to tiptoe his way through danger to hold the Pirates scoreless over four innings. The outing was the first traditional start of the season for Rangel, whose previous three appearances came in bulk relief. Overall, the right-hander sports a 3.38 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 16 innings this season. Should he remain in the rotation, Rangel would line up for a road matchup with the Reds in his next outing.