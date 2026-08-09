Phillies' Alan Rangel: Summoned to big leagues

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Rangel will provide the Phillies with some extra bullpen coverage in Sunday's series finale versus the Blue Jays, but if he isn't needed for that contest, he could be an option to make a spot start at some point during the next four games. Andrew Painter (hamstring) and Aaron Nola (knee) both exited their most recent starts due to injury, though the two pitchers are tentatively in line to make their next turns through the rotation.