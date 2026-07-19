Phillies' Alan Rangel: Jumped early in third loss

Rangel (0-3) took the loss Sunday against the Mets, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

The Mets got all over Rangel right away, driving in each of the five runs across the first and second innings. The 28-year-old right-hander at least settled in a bit thereafter to give the Phillies some extra length via two more scoreless frames, but he's still yet to work into the fifth inning in any of his three starts. Rangel will be tough to trust as a fantasy streamer when he brings a lackluster 5.40 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB over 23.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Yankees.