Phillies' Alan Rangel: Called up, starting Wednesday

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he'll start Wednesday in Cincinnati in what's expected to be a bullpen game, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia optioned Rangel to Triple-A following his most recent start last Thursday against the Pirates, but he'll be back with the big club to fill the open spot in the rotation six days later after the Phillies placed Lou Trivino (back) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though the Phillies are labeling Wednesday's contest as a bullpen day, Rangel should still be capable of providing the club with at least four or five innings since he'll be pitching on normal rest. Over his prior four appearances (one start) with the Phillies, Rangel turned in a 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 16 innings.