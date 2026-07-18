Phillies' Alan Rangel: In rotation to begin second half

Rangel is slated to start Sunday's game against the Mets in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia demoted Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 2, but he was called back up last week when the Phillies required a fifth starter for the final time before the All-Star break. Rangel will remain in the rotation to open the second half, but he may not be in line for a permanent spot if the Phillies acquire a starter prior to the Aug. 3 trade deadline or elect to recall Andrew Painter from Triple-A and give him another shot in the big leagues. The 28-year-old Rangel has been a so-so performer through his first five appearances (two starts) with the big club, compiling a 4.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB in 19.1 innings.