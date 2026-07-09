Phillies' Alan Rangel: Labors in second loss

Rangel (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Reds, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

Rangel was inefficient Wednesday, as he tossed 69 pitches but couldn't make it through the fourth inning. The 28-year-old right-hander has completed five frames just one time through five appearances to this point, and it remains to be seen if the Phillies will give Andrew Painter another chance in their rotation at some point later this season. Through 19.1 innings, Rangel has a 4.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB.