Painter (elbow) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Painter could soon advance to facing live hitters as he continues to make slow but steady progress in his recovery from a sprained UCL in his right elbow. The 20-year-old top prospect still has a shot at making his MLB debut at some point before the end of the 2023 season.
