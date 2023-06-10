Painter (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Painter entered spring training with a shot to crack the Phillies' Opening Day rotation as a teenager, but a sprained UCL derailed those plans. He avoided surgery and has been steadily building up over the last two months. He began playing catch in early April and had worked his way to bullpen sessions by late May, though those came from the front of the mound. He's ready for the real thing now, but still has steps to go in his recovery before the Phillies consider activating him from the injured list.