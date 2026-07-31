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Phillies' Andrew Painter: Will pitch Friday for Phillies

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Phillies will recall Painter from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to pitch Friday in Baltimore, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether it will be a traditional start or another arrangement, but the 23-year-old will get another chance in the majors. Painter was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in mid-June after logging a 7.06 ERA in 65 innings for the Phillies. He's pitched well in four of five outings at Lehigh Valley, though, allowing three runs with a 14:1 K:BB across 11 frames in his last two starts.

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