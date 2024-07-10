Harper is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Dodgers after bruising his left hand during Tuesday's 10-1 win, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

A line drive hit by Freddie Freeman caught Harper in a bad spot on his glove hand, and Harper is apparently still dealing with some soreness Wednesday. He will test the hand out in the batting cage before the Phillies determine if he can start. Even if Harper is withheld from the lineup Wednesday, the injury wouldn't appear to be a long-term concern.