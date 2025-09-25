Phillies' Bryce Harper: Returning to action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper (illness) will start at first base and bat third Thursday against Miami, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper missed the Phillies' last two games while fighting off an illness, but he seems to be feeling better heading into Thursday's series finale. The 32-year-old slugger will aim to finish the year strong after posting an .839 OPS across 85 plate appearances since the beginning of September.