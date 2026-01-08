The Phillies and Stott avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.9 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 with 13 homers and 24 steals across 147 regular-season contests in 2025. He'll open the 2026 campaign as the Phillies' primary second baseman and will have one more year of arbitration eligibility next offseason.