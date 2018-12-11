Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Battled through broken foot
Hernandez played with a broken foot for much of the second half of the season after fouling a pitch off his foot in July, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The injury wasn't serious enough to require surgery and has since healed, general manager Matt Klentak said Tuesday. The effect of the injury can be seen in the second baseman's stats. Through July 20, he was hitting .273/.381/.386 with 14 steals, but after that date he swiped just five bags while hitting .223/.319/.326. If the Phillies trust that his second-half struggles were purely injury-related, Hernandez could return to a spot near the top of the team's lineup in 2019, but if not, the team could potentially look for an upgrade at the position.
