Sanchez signed a four-year contract extension with the Phillies on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez has been a key part of Philadelphia's rotation this season, posting a 2.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP alongside a 66:24 K:BB through 77.1 innings across 14 starts. The left-hander was already under team control through the 2028 campaign, but his extension will buy out his arbitration years and reportedly includes options that could allow the Phillies to keep him around longer.