Sanchez is listed as the Phillies' probable starter for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Twins.

Philadelphia seemed likely to hold Sanchez out for any potential wild-card matchup, but after clinching a first-round bye in the postseason with a win Wednesday, the team has since decided to start Sanchez on Sunday in a final tuneup before Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 4. It could be something of an abbreviated start for Sanchez, who will not be winning the NL Cy Young over Paul Skenes but should be a finalist for the award after his first career 200-strikeout campaign.