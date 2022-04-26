Gregorius (hand) will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gregorius makes his return to the lineup after he didn't start or see any usage off the bench in any of the Phillies' five games. Despite Gregorius' absence due to the left hand bruise in addition to Johan Camargo's strong performance in the starting five over the past five games, manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Gregorius will retain the everyday shortstop job when healthy.