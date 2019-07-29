Phillies' Drew Smyly: Receives another start
Smyly is listed as the Phillies' scheduled starter for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
The lefty will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation after limiting the Pirates to one run while striking out eight in six innings in his Phillies debut July 21. Smyly could be one of the top candidates to lose his spot in the rotation, however, if the Phillies are active to bring in another starting pitcher via trade prior to Wednesday's deadline.
