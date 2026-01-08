Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Avoids arbitration
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies and Sosa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.4 million contract Thursday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Sosa was in his final year of arbitration eligibility. The utility player has been a useful part of the Phillies' roster, slashing .264/.307/.448 over the past three-and-a-half regular seasons while seeing playing time at five different positions.
