Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Twins.
Sosa singled in the third inning before launching his career-high 11th home run in the fifth. The 29-year-old has been on fire since returning from the injured list Wednesday, going deep four times in three games. For the season, he's slashing .279/.311/.475 with 11 homers, 39 RBI, 30 runs scored and one steal across 258 plate appearances.
