Soto remained absent from Phillies camp Tuesday due to ongoing visa issues, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's a pretty safe bet at this point that Soto is not going to be allowed to suit up for Team Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Even if he arrived at the Phillies' complex Wednesday, he'd have less than a week there before having to depart. The 28-year-old reliever was acquired via trade from the Tigers in January.
More News
-
Phillies' Gregory Soto: Might have to pull out of WBC•
-
Phillies' Gregory Soto: Yet to arrive in camp•
-
Phillies' Gregory Soto: Receives $3.9 million for 2023•
-
Phillies' Gregory Soto: Bound for Philadelphia•
-
Tigers' Gregory Soto: Takes another loss in finale•
-
Tigers' Gregory Soto: Blows save, loses•