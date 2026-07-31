Pirates' Gregory Soto: Takes loss against Reds

Soto (5-3) allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds.

Soto entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied at 2-2, but he allowed a leadoff double and struggled to find the zone consistently. Though he's had a very inconsistent season, he entered the game having turned in seven consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he earned two saves and posted a 7:2 K:BB. Mason Montgomery has started to factor into the saves picture in Pittsburgh, and this outing from Soto could crack the door open further for Montgomery.