Pirates' Gregory Soto: Blows fifth save Saturday

Soto blew his fifth save of the season in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

With the Pirates trying to protect a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, Soto was brought in to replace Brandon Eisert with one out and two men on. Instead of getting the job done, Soto let both inherited runners score on a wild pitch and a single. It's his third blown save since the beginning of June against five successful conversions, a stretch in which he's coughed up an 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 13 innings and put his spot as Pittsburgh's closer in significant jeopardy.