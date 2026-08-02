Pirates' Gregory Soto: Locks down 14th save

Soto secured the save Saturday against the Reds, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

Soto made quick work of the Reds, firing nine of his 11 pitches for strikes. The Pirates acquired Camilo Doval from the Yankees on Saturday to bolster the back end of their bullpen, and 29-year-old possesses closing experience that offers Pittsburgh another option among its high-leverage options. Soto has been shaky as the club's primary closer this season, posting a 3.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB with 14 saves in 19 attempts over 46.1 innings.