Soto gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 15th save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Royals.

Mason Montgomery threw 29 pitches Thursday, so Soto got his old job back for a night as he picked up his first save since Aug. 1. Soto remains prone to meltdowns, and while he's blanked the opposition in five of his seven September appearances, he still has a 10.13 ERA in 5.1 innings on the month. On the season, the veteran southpaw has a 3.78 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB through 64.1 frames with six wins and 13 holds in addition to his saves.