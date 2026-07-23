Pirates' Gregory Soto: Collects 13th save

Soto recorded his 13th save of the season in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Yankees, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning.

The southpaw did send the phantom runner to third base on a wild pitch as he looked to protect a 5-3 lead, but Soto left him stranded thanks to two popups and a strikeout of Cody Bellinger. Soto has been struggling over the summer, blowing three of nine save chances since the beginning of June, but he may be turning things around in July, getting scored upon just once in six appearances while posting a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings.