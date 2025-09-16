Duran (7-6) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning, taking a blown save but picking up the win Monday versus the Dodgers.

Duran allowed a game-tying solo shot to Andy Pages in the ninth inning of this back-and-forth contest. This was Duran's fourth blown save of the season, two of which have come with the Phillies. However, he's allowed just four runs (three earned) over 16.2 innings for Philadelphia, providing reliable pitching in the closer role. Overall, he's picked up 30 saves with a 1.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 75:19 K:BB through 66 innings this season.