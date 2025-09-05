default-cbs-image
Romano (finger) threw a bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com reports.

After playing long toss Wednesday, Romano is continuing his throwing progression amid his recovery from right middle finger inflammation. The 32-year-old right-hander expects to pitch again this season, though Romano has a calamitous 8.23 ERA for the year and will likely work low-leverage situations if he returns in 2025.

