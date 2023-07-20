Harrison (wrist) is not expected to need a rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.
Harrison is eligible for activation on Saturday, and while it's not clear whether he will return that day, it does seem possible. The Phillies are just waiting for the soreness in his right wrist to go away before he's activated.
