The Phillies optioned Ortiz to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
A waiver pickup from the Giants earlier in the offseason, Ortiz wasn't able to earn a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen despite logging a 2.53 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 10.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. Since he possesses a spot on the 40-man roster and has three prior years of MLB experience, Ortiz will likely get the opportunity to join the big-league bullpen at some point in 2023 if he continues to fare well at Lehigh Valley.