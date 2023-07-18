Abel has not pitched for Double-A Reading since June 29, but he struck out two over a scoreless inning in the Futures Game on July 8.

He let it rip in the one-inning exhibition appearance, sitting at 98-99 mph with his fastball. The 21-year-old righty logged 60.2 innings in 13 starts during the first half after building up to 108.1 innings in 23 starts last season. He has a 4.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 13.4 percent walk rate on the season, so Abel has some work to do before looking like a viable upgrade in the big-league rotation.