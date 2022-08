The Phillies are promoting Abel from High-A Jersey Shore to Double-A Reading on Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Abel has a 4.01 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 103:38 K:BB across 85.1 innings for Jersey Shore this year and will now move up to Reading. The soon-to-be 21-year-old is one of Philadelphia's top prospects, and it's not a major surprise the organization will give him a late-season promotion to see how he handles a higher level of competition.